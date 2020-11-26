Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Slaughter to return hard rock to Pala Casino

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 3:52pm

rock band Slaughter

Village News/Courtesy photo

In 2019, the hard rock band Slaughter features, from left, Jeff Bland, Dana Strum, Blas Elias and Mark Slaughter.

Slaughter will play at Pala Casino's Events Center Saturday, Dec. 5, and will become the first hard rock musical act to play at Pala Casino since the facility reopened.

"I think it's going to be a great show," lead singer and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter said. "We're looking forward to playing."

The Pala concert will be Slaughter's second show since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered most entertainment facilities in the United States.

"It's a strange time for everybody," Slaughter said.

Members of the Events Center audience will be wearing facial coverings, and social distancing proto...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14