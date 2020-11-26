Slaughter to return hard rock to Pala Casino

In 2019, the hard rock band Slaughter features, from left, Jeff Bland, Dana Strum, Blas Elias and Mark Slaughter.

Slaughter will play at Pala Casino's Events Center Saturday, Dec. 5, and will become the first hard rock musical act to play at Pala Casino since the facility reopened.

"I think it's going to be a great show," lead singer and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter said. "We're looking forward to playing."

The Pala concert will be Slaughter's second show since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered most entertainment facilities in the United States.

"It's a strange time for everybody," Slaughter said.

Members of the Events Center audience will be wearing facial coverings, and social distancing proto...