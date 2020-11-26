Sweet Potato Pie
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 2:40pm
Pumpkin pie gets the top billing at Thanksgiving, but I have a soft spot for sweet potato pie. Some people expect it to have a starchy texture, but the secret to making a really good one is to roast sweet potatoes with their skins on – protecting the flesh from drying out in the high heat –until the starches have broken down and deeply caramelized. The end result is a deeply satisfying custard pie with a molasses-y tang.
Makes one 9-inch pie
2 medium sweet potatoes
2/3 cup (145 grams) packed light brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 eggs...
