Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

County awarded grant for bicycle, pedestrian safety education

 
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 4:52pm



San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency has received a $125,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to improve the safety of bicyclists, pedestrians and scooter riders.

“Our goal is that education will change poor behaviors and make our roads safer,” Barbara Rooney, director of OTS, said. “This funding will help ensure the safety of those out biking or walking.”

Grant funds will be used for a variety of activities promoting bicyclist, pedestrian and scooter safety, including education workshops geared toward youth, older adults and community groups; educatio...



