Don't let the beep steal your sleep

CALIFORNIA- From Sacramento to San Diego, Californians have been protected for years, thanks to carbon monoxide protection measures first put in place statewide in 2011, which required carbon monoxide alarms in new one and two-family dwellings, town homes not more than three stories and all existing single-family homes. By 2013, California upped the requirement to all existing dwellings. Since then, countless lives have been saved from the dangers of this invisible, odorless and potentially fatal gas.

However, alarms don’t last forever, and seven years after this carbon monoxide alarm re...