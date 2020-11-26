Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Weight comparisons to weight loss

When you lose even a couple of pounds, give yourself credit – it is more than you realize.

The scale. Oh the scale. That piece of equipment can be a psychological mess, but when it shows a number less than then it was last time, it's our best friend. An unhealthy relationship for sure. But I thought it would be fun and insightful to chat about how much a pound really is.

We have this anticipation that weight loss means a big number, when in fact, if you compare any number lost to real world items, the accomplishment is quite eye opening.

Giving ourselves credit for progress can be a game of self-destruction. Maybe these comparisons will help.

3 pounds:

· Human brain

· A box o...