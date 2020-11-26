Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Weight comparisons to weight loss
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 4:55pm
The scale. Oh the scale. That piece of equipment can be a psychological mess, but when it shows a number less than then it was last time, it's our best friend. An unhealthy relationship for sure. But I thought it would be fun and insightful to chat about how much a pound really is.
We have this anticipation that weight loss means a big number, when in fact, if you compare any number lost to real world items, the accomplishment is quite eye opening.
Giving ourselves credit for progress can be a game of self-destruction. Maybe these comparisons will help.
3 pounds:
· Human brain
· A box o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)