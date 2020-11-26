How caregivers can prioritize self-care, even in a pandemic

If you’re among the one in five Americans caring for an aging loved one, or an adult or child with special needs, this year has probably tested you.

Research has shown that informal caregivers – those who aren’t paid – are at a high risk of experiencing chronic stress, as well as anxiety and depression. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the stress levels of many family caregivers to unprecedented levels, which may lead to physical health problems down the road, including a lowered immune response.

November is Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize the contributions of ca...