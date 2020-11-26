Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Dr. Ross Colt
Special to Village News 

How caregivers can prioritize self-care, even in a pandemic

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 4:48pm



If you’re among the one in five Americans caring for an aging loved one, or an adult or child with special needs, this year has probably tested you.

Research has shown that informal caregivers – those who aren’t paid – are at a high risk of experiencing chronic stress, as well as anxiety and depression. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the stress levels of many family caregivers to unprecedented levels, which may lead to physical health problems down the road, including a lowered immune response.

November is Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize the contributions of ca...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14