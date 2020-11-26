How to cultivate an attitude of gratitude

What a wild and crazy year it has been, and it is not even over yet. Between the pandemic, a deep divide in our country over racial and economic issues, and a very heated political environment and presidential race, it seems as if life has gotten intense and placed us on an uncertain course. The new normal may be just that: uncertainty.

Perhaps this year more so than previous years, Thanksgiving comes at a time when we can change the lens through which we are looking at life. What is before us is a unique opportunity to cultivate, with intention and focus, a habit for seeking out our bless...