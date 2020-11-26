San Diego County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

Fallbrook sees increase in cases as well

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in San Diego County, with a record-high 1,478 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths being reported Saturday, Nov. 21.

The number of new infections was lower on Sunday, Nov. 22, the most recent date for which information was available at press time, with 939 new cases, but that was still the 12th consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county.

The county also reported eight new deaths on Nov. 20 – there have now been a total of 69,231 coronavirus cases and 960 coronavirus deaths in San Diego County.

Nov. 20...