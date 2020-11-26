Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E joins national campaign to raise awareness of utility impostor scams

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 4:12pm



FALLBROOK – As part of Utility Scam Awareness Week, Nov.16-20, SDG&E is joining electric, water and natural gas utilities across the country to educate customers about utility imposters who prey on people’s reliance on essential services to cheat them out of money. To date, in 2020 alone, SDG&E customers have reported over 25,000 scams, which translates into nearly 80 per day.

Scammers target our customers year-round, but the public utility wants everyone to be more vigilant during these unprecedented times, as new waves of scams have emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With more peopl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14