SDG&E joins national campaign to raise awareness of utility impostor scams

FALLBROOK – As part of Utility Scam Awareness Week, Nov.16-20, SDG&E is joining electric, water and natural gas utilities across the country to educate customers about utility imposters who prey on people’s reliance on essential services to cheat them out of money. To date, in 2020 alone, SDG&E customers have reported over 25,000 scams, which translates into nearly 80 per day.

Scammers target our customers year-round, but the public utility wants everyone to be more vigilant during these unprecedented times, as new waves of scams have emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With more peopl...