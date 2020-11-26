Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Supervisors approve Bonsall Carefield Facility

 
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 4:45pm



The Bonsall Carefield Facility has been approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors voted 5-0, Nov. 18, to approve a rezone for the land and to adopt a site plan and an environmental mitigated negative declaration. The zoning was changed from C30 (Office Professional) to C46 (Medical Center). The property had both a “C” height designator which limits the height of structures to 25 feet and a “G” height designator which has a limit of 35 feet, and the rezone also gave the entire property a “G” designator.

The 3.9-acre site is at the northeast corner o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

