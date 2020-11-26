Thinking About Health: Misleading sales pitches for Medicare advantage plans are everywhere

It seems that nothing ever changes when it comes to hawking insurance to fill the gaps in Medicare coverage for seniors. The fervent sales pitches, the misinformation and the incomplete and deceptive information continue to proliferate.

For the last several weeks I’ve heard ad after ad, particularly on the TV news shows, urging older viewers to call 800 numbers to learn about the latest and greatest Medicare Advantage plans. Retired football star Joe Namath says you need to “get everything you’re entitled to.” Namath rattles off a bunch of extra benefits MA plans offer – dental,...