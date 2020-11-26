Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Trudy Lieberman
Community Health News Service 

Thinking About Health: Misleading sales pitches for Medicare advantage plans are everywhere

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 5:12pm



It seems that nothing ever changes when it comes to hawking insurance to fill the gaps in Medicare coverage for seniors. The fervent sales pitches, the misinformation and the incomplete and deceptive information continue to proliferate.

For the last several weeks I’ve heard ad after ad, particularly on the TV news shows, urging older viewers to call 800 numbers to learn about the latest and greatest Medicare Advantage plans. Retired football star Joe Namath says you need to “get everything you’re entitled to.” Namath rattles off a bunch of extra benefits MA plans offer – dental,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14