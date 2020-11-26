Volunteers remove invasive fountain grass

Invasive fountain grass is seen growing along the parking lot at Harry's Place on Main Avenue.

FALLBROOK – "Give Them an Inch and They'll Take an Acre" is the title of the Southern California version of the brochure prepared by the California Invasive Plant Council. Several plants everyone knows are listed with suggested alternatives that could be used instead.

Invasive fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum) is one of those in the brochure that has invaded Fallbrook. Save Our Forest has launched a battle to eliminate this grass from the community landscape. Educating the community about it is important.

Be aware there are colored varieties that are somewhat sterile and rarely resee...