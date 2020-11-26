Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Volunteers remove invasive fountain grass

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 4:02pm

fountain grass

Village News/Courtesy photo

Invasive fountain grass is seen growing along the parking lot at Harry's Place on Main Avenue.

FALLBROOK – "Give Them an Inch and They'll Take an Acre" is the title of the Southern California version of the brochure prepared by the California Invasive Plant Council. Several plants everyone knows are listed with suggested alternatives that could be used instead.

Invasive fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum) is one of those in the brochure that has invaded Fallbrook. Save Our Forest has launched a battle to eliminate this grass from the community landscape. Educating the community about it is important.

Be aware there are colored varieties that are somewhat sterile and rarely resee...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14