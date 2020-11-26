Asdurian first, Berry third in AGTA Spectrum Awards carving category

This snail carved by Crystal Asdurian is the first place winner in the American Gem Trade Association's Cutting Edge division of its Spectrum Awards.

The American Gem Trade Association has a Cutting Edge division for the AGTA Spectrum Awards which is a national-level contest for the gem industry wholesale group, and the Cutting Edge competition has a Carving category which is open to cutters of natural material carved in any style. Fallbrook's Crystal Asdurian took first place in the Carving class while Rainbow's Meg Berry had the third-place carving.

The Cutting Edge Awards are dedicated to the lapidary arts. The other categories are North American Mined Gemstones, Classic Gemstones, All Other Cut Gemstones, Phenomenal Gemstones, Pairs...