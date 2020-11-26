Bonsall board hears update on students returning, WASC evaluation

Kicking off the meeting of the Bonsall Unified School District's Board of Trustees on Thursday, Nov. 17, Superintendent David Jones gave a short update on the departure of Sullivan Middle School Principal Dr. Shaunte' Knox.

"(I) particularly want to say goodbye and thank you and wish Dr. Knox the best in her next steps in her career and in her personal life," He said. "We're very thankful that Mr. Ramirez is here. He was helping as the assistant principal interim at (Bonsall Elementary School) and is now at the middle school. He has about 40 years of experience as a counselor, teacher, ass...