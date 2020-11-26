Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Bonsall board hears update on students returning, WASC evaluation

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 5:14pm

teleconference

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Bonsall Unified School District Board of Trustees met via teleconference on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Kicking off the meeting of the Bonsall Unified School District's Board of Trustees on Thursday, Nov. 17, Superintendent David Jones gave a short update on the departure of Sullivan Middle School Principal Dr. Shaunte' Knox.

"(I) particularly want to say goodbye and thank you and wish Dr. Knox the best in her next steps in her career and in her personal life," He said. "We're very thankful that Mr. Ramirez is here. He was helping as the assistant principal interim at (Bonsall Elementary School) and is now at the middle school. He has about 40 years of experience as a counselor, teacher, ass...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14