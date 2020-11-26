FUHS distributes thousands of Thanksgiving dinners

Fallbrook High School staff help distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving boxes of food to families with children during a distribution event, Nov. 19.

A week ahead of Thanksgiving, the Fallbrook Union High School District's Food Services Department provided thousands of area children and their families with a Thanksgiving box as part of its meal distribution program on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The program, which on average serves more than 900 children every Tuesday and Thursday for the duration of most of the COVID-19 pandemic, wanted to do something special for the holiday.

But first, they had to figure out the logistics.

"We thought, how do we prepare a meal that maybe can be used as a basis for Thanksgiving that isn't going to overload th...