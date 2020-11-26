Planning group gives support to Ammunition, Aviation, Alvarado sidewalk projects

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group gave a favorable recommendation to sidewalk projects along Ammunition Road, Aviation Road and West Alvarado Street.

The 13-0 vote at the Nov. 16 planning group meeting reflects the absence of Jim Loge and one vacant seat.

“We’ve been looking for sidewalks over there for a long time, so these are going to be extremely welcome for the community,” planning group chair Jack Wood said.

The vote was preceded by a presentation by county Department of Public Works project manager Sam Chrum, who noted that DPW has targeted a Dec. 9 date for the San Die...