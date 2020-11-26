Wreaths Across America Day to lay veterans wreathes at local cemeteries, Dec. 19

SAN DIEGO – Volunteers in San Diego County have been working to ensure that the veterans buried at eight different cemetery locations will be honored on Wreathes Across America Day, Dec. 19, as they have been in years past.

