5,000 utility customers without power in Fallbrook, FUESD announces classes online-only Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County remained under a red-flag warning for extreme fire danger Thursday, as gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity combined to heighten the risk of wildfires and nearly 75,000 local utility customers — including more nearly 5,000 in and around Fallbrook — had their electricity shut off as a precaution. Meanwhile, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announced Thursday morning that classes will be virtual-only for the day.

"Due to severe winds and widespread power outages, we will be transitioning to a virtual learning day for all FUESD students," the district said in a statement posted to social media. "We believe this is the safest option for students, staff, and families. Please have your son or daughter log in to greet their teacher this morning as usual. However, please know that some teachers may not be able to log in to their classes due to power and internet outages, so we ask for your patience."

FUESD said lunches will be available for students who regularly attend in-person classes on Thursday between 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the "front circle" of students' respective school sites.

The district also said all day camps will be closed Thursday.

Humidity levels dipping below 10%, sustained 30-plus-mph winds and gusts of 60 mph or higher are expected to create "extremely critical'' combustion hazards Thursday in local communities into the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, including areas near Fallbrook.

The red-flag warning is effective from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Saturday for local inland valley and highland areas. The most intensive critical fire-weather conditions were expected to last through Friday morning, meteorologists advised.

Due to the wildfire warning, San Diego Gas & Electric on Tuesday notified about 88,700 of its customers in inland communities that they could be subject to public-safety power shutoffs from Wednesday night into the weekend, and potentially through Monday. As of Thursday morning, 73,348 customers had their power shut off, with another 21,806 under consideration for shutoffs, according to the SDG&E web site. Approximately 4,900 of the customers facing shutoffs were in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and Pala areas.

Because of the precautionary power shutoffs, in addition to FUESD, schools in the Alpine Union School District, Dehesa School District and Warner Unified School District, as well as four middle schools in the Cajon Valley Union School District, announced they would be closed Thursday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

The dry and windy weather pattern is likely to continue into next week, though likely in a weakened manner, forecasters said.

A brush fire broke out in the unincorporated Rancho San Diego area near El Cajon late Wednesday and blackened 25 acres. The Willow Fire was 5% contained as of 2 a.m., but authorities announced progress of the flames had been stopped.

City News Service contributed to this report.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Willow Glen Drive and precautionary evacuations were underway for residents in the 2500 block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

No injuries were immediately reported and details about what sparked the blaze were not immediately available.