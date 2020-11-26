SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to host virtual public meetings Dec. 2 and 3
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 11:25am
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs will hold virtual public meetings Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 2-3, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.
“These quarterly meetings serve as an important opportunity for federal agencies, veteran service organizations and veteran-owned small businesses to address the challenges faced by the veteran small business community,” Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, said. “We en...
