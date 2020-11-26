Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E receives 'Best in the West' award for electric reliability for the 15th consecutive year

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 11:26am



SAN DIEGO – In recognition of San Diego Gas & Electric’s superior performance in delivering clean, safe and reliable energy to 3.6 million customers in San Diego and southern Orange counties, PA Consulting has honored the company with ReliabilityOne awards for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the West Region Metropolitan Service Area as “Best in the West,” outstanding system resilience and outstanding technology and innovation.

“For the past 20 years, the ReliabilityOne Awards have highlighted outstanding electric utility providers who are building a positive human future i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020