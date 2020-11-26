Supervisors approve license fee exemptions for shuttered businesses

Some types of businesses have not been allowed to hold events since the coronavirus pandemic began, and some of those businesses are subject to annual license or registration fees. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors waived the sheriff’s department licensing and registration fees for certain types of businesses, Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote waived the fees for an amusement establishment license, a carnival or circus license, an entertainment establishment license, an entertainment establishment manager’s registration, a public dance license and a public dance man...