Trump's legacy

There have been enough Trump misdeeds to fill several tell-all books and I’m sure they will, eventually. But they pale in comparison to his epic failure to address the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m sickened every time I think of the thousands who have died of COVID-19, needlessly, because of Trump’s failure to act.

And I am angered when I think of Trump actively working to thwart our efforts to slow the pandemic down. He has served as the virtual poster child for those who continue to flout the basic protocol. And as long as Trump and his followers are allowed, more needless deaths are assu...