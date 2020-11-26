Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
Fifth District 

We can do both

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 5:47pm



Throughout the past seven months, I’ve tried to follow the facts and the science. I’ve listened to our public health officials and the great work they’ve done.

I’ve tried to get as much information as possible when it comes to this virus and I must say, I am concerned about the increase in positive cases. As the cases increase, it’s vital we have the available hospital capacity. People need to observe the safety protocols – distancing, masking and sanitization.

I do hope everyone keeps in mind the balance that is needed, including the socio-economic impacts. We have strip clubs...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14