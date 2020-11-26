What does America stand for anyway?

It’s getting blurry, isn’t it?

The most marketed to society in the history of the planet is getting a steady dose so murky and laced with spin and rhetoric that it’s hard to tell right from down, left from right and where we even started?

Where is it that America stands and what do we stand for?

I believe I know, in fact, I think most Americans know.

The idea of America is clear as day – it’s right there in the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide f...