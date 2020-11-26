Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

What does America stand for anyway?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2020 at 5:50pm



It’s getting blurry, isn’t it?

The most marketed to society in the history of the planet is getting a steady dose so murky and laced with spin and rhetoric that it’s hard to tell right from down, left from right and where we even started?

Where is it that America stands and what do we stand for?

I believe I know, in fact, I think most Americans know.

The idea of America is clear as day – it’s right there in the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/30/2020 20:14