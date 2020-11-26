Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Crews break ground on new Lexus dealership in Temecula

 
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 6:11pm

groundbreaking ceremony

Village News/City of Temecula photo

The Temecula Valley Lexus Team attends a "COVID-19 safe" groundbreaking ceremony, Nov. 10.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at a planned Temecula Valley Lexus dealership, a Temecula official said Nov. 19.

Grading began for the approximately 54,000-square-foot dealership, according to Christine Damko, economic development manager for Temecula.

The dealership will sit on nearly 5 acres at DLR Drive, near Ynez Road, and will be part of the Temecula Valley Toyota ownership family.

"We are thrilled to bring Lexus to the Temecula Valley," Tom Rudnai, president of Temecula Valley Toyota, said in a news release from Damko's office. "This has been a long process but...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

