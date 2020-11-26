Five innovative county programs recognized

Volunteers take blood pressure readings as part of the Feb. 14, 2020 Love Your Heart event.

Five San Diego County programs were chosen by the California State Association of Counties for 2020 Challenge Awards, highlighting innovation among programs developed and implemented in county government.

San Diego County received the second most awards this year. Los Angeles County received seven. In total, 49 programs from 25 counties were awarded this year.

The Love Your Heart, Heart Health Awareness program received a Challenge Award in the Health and Human Services category. The Love Your Heart annual campaign was launched on Valentine's Day 2012 to address the negative impacts...