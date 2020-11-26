SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 11/24/2020 at 6:15pm



Nov. 11 Pala Rd @ Couser Canyon Rd Vehicle burglary Nov. 12 1000 block E. Mission Rd Shoplifting 100 block Mission Oaks Rd Petty theft 1600 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism 1800 blok Gum Tree Ln Vandalism 500 block S. Main Ave Petty theft E. Alvarado St @ N. Stage Coach Ln Arrest: Domestic abuse Nov. 13 36200 block Myers Rd Arrest: Vehicle theft, residential burglary 4100 block Calle Canonero Fraud 38100 block Sandia Creek Dr Vehicle burglary 800 block S. Wisconsin Ave Vehicle burglary 1800 block Dickey St Vehicle burglary 400 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft 2400 block Reche Rd Arrest: Poss...





