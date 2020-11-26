SHERIFF'S LOG
Nov. 11
Pala Rd @ Couser Canyon Rd Vehicle burglary
Nov. 12
1000 block E. Mission Rd Shoplifting
100 block Mission Oaks Rd Petty theft
1600 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism
1800 blok Gum Tree Ln Vandalism
500 block S. Main Ave Petty theft
E. Alvarado St @ N. Stage Coach Ln Arrest: Domestic abuse
Nov. 13
36200 block Myers Rd Arrest: Vehicle theft, residential burglary
4100 block Calle Canonero Fraud
38100 block Sandia Creek Dr Vehicle burglary
800 block S. Wisconsin Ave Vehicle burglary
1800 block Dickey St Vehicle burglary
400 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft
2400 block Reche Rd Arrest: Poss...
