Three human trafficking victims rescued

SAN DIEGO – On Nov. 16, the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force received two leads for two separate juvenile victims who were being trafficked in San Diego County.

The first lead was provided to County Probation by the 17-year-old victim's mother and relayed to SDHTTF for follow-up. SDHTTF found evidence the juvenile was engaging in commercial sex acts in a hotel within San Diego County. SDHTTF located and rescued the juvenile. The juvenile was evaluated by Child Welfare Services (CWS) and provided human trafficking victim services.

The second lead originated from the National Center f...