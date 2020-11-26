Fallbrook Girls Soccer coach looking forward to season

Fallbrook Union High School Girls Varsity Soccer would usually be competing this time of the year, but due to changes in the high school sports schedule this year, they will start play in the spring.

For Fallbrook Union High School Girls Varsity Soccer Head Coach Sergio Garcia, the spring season that awaits his program still feels up in the air and putting that into words isn't exactly easy.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully there is some type of competition or at least some type of recreational or being out there and kicking the ball with the right precautions," he said in a phone interview. "That's kind of where we're at."

Talking about a season that will be played in a couple of months, instead of starting in November as usual – maybe – can be difficult.

"(It is) a bit of a dis...