Miller sweeps weekend's stakes races
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 6:24pm
The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club had three stakes races the weekend of Nov. 6-8, and San Luis Rey Thoroughbred Center horses trained by Peter Miller won all three.
On Nov. 6, September Secret won the Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes for 2-year-old California-bred fillies. Good With People finished first in the Nov. 7 Golden State Juvenile Stakes for California-bred 2-year-olds. Mo See Cal was the winner of the Nov. 8 Betty Grable Stakes for California-bred fillies and mares 3 years old and upward.
All three races were seven furlongs on Del Mar's dirt course. Ricardo Gonzalez was the jocke...
