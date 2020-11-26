Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Miller sweeps weekend's stakes races

 
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 6:24pm

horses racing

September Secret and jockey Ricardo Gonzalez, outside, overpower Dylans Wild Cat (Mike Smith), middle, and Eddie's New Dream (Mario Gutierrez), inside, to win the $150,000 Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes, Nov. 6, at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club had three stakes races the weekend of Nov. 6-8, and San Luis Rey Thoroughbred Center horses trained by Peter Miller won all three.

On Nov. 6, September Secret won the Golden State Juvenile Fillies Stakes for 2-year-old California-bred fillies. Good With People finished first in the Nov. 7 Golden State Juvenile Stakes for California-bred 2-year-olds. Mo See Cal was the winner of the Nov. 8 Betty Grable Stakes for California-bred fillies and mares 3 years old and upward.

All three races were seven furlongs on Del Mar's dirt course. Ricardo Gonzalez was the jocke...



