Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Historical society to present annual awards virtually

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will hold its 2020 Awards Ceremony to honor Pioneer of the Year, Vintage Business of the Year, and Member of the Year on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. online, free, via Zoom.

The program will include a brief review of the past year which features new and renovated museum displays as well as a gift shop. Visit fallbrookhistoricalsociety.org to get the link to join the Zoom event or call 760-723-4125 for more information. Everyone is welcome.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.

