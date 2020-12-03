Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Newcomers Club invites new residents to join

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 3:18pm

Holiday Pear Martinis

Village News/Courtesy photo

In a "Cooking with Newcomers" Zoom event, the group made "Holiday Pear Martinis" in November.

FALLBROOK – New residents of Fallbrook, De Luz or Bonsall who become members of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club find an instant sense of belonging to their new community. They also discover many other benefits, such as opportunities to form friendships, learn about the local resources, have fun and, most importantly, make connections that help them deal with the current social isolation challenges.

Social distancing has not stopped this community from staying connected and supporting each other. The monthly social meetings continue online to provide informative and entertaining speakers and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:06