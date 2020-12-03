Newcomers Club invites new residents to join

FALLBROOK – New residents of Fallbrook, De Luz or Bonsall who become members of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club find an instant sense of belonging to their new community. They also discover many other benefits, such as opportunities to form friendships, learn about the local resources, have fun and, most importantly, make connections that help them deal with the current social isolation challenges.

Social distancing has not stopped this community from staying connected and supporting each other. The monthly social meetings continue online to provide informative and entertaining speakers and...