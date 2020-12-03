Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

RWQCB rescinds waste discharge order for Oak Knoll Campground

 
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 7:30pm



The Regional Water Quality Control Board rescinded the waste discharge order for Oak Knoll Campground in Pauma Valley.

The unanimous RWQCB vote Nov. 18 does not eliminate the waste discharge restrictions but rather incorporates the campground into San Diego County’s Local Agency Management Plan for on-site wastewater treatment systems.

The discharge requirements will be regulated by what is currently the county’s Department of Environmental Health. On Dec. 9, the county Board of Supervisors will consider changing the name of the Department of Environmental Health to the Department of E...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

