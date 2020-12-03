RWQCB rescinds waste discharge order for Oak Knoll Campground

The Regional Water Quality Control Board rescinded the waste discharge order for Oak Knoll Campground in Pauma Valley.

The unanimous RWQCB vote Nov. 18 does not eliminate the waste discharge restrictions but rather incorporates the campground into San Diego County’s Local Agency Management Plan for on-site wastewater treatment systems.

The discharge requirements will be regulated by what is currently the county’s Department of Environmental Health. On Dec. 9, the county Board of Supervisors will consider changing the name of the Department of Environmental Health to the Department of E...