Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to Village News 

December's theater calendar: what to see from home

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 4:47pm

Jefferson Mays

Village News/Courtesy photo

Jefferson Mays portrays Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol" now playing at La Jolla Playhouse.

Available throughout the holidays, watch San Diego's finest theater from the comfort of your favorite chair.

Continuing through Dec. 13, "No Way Back" stars Jessica John in a one-woman stellar performance now playing at The Roustabout Theatre. For tickets, visit http://www.theroustabouts.org.

Continuing through Dec. 31 at The Old Globe Theatre, "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" streams in conjunction with KPBS Radio 89.5. Tickets are available at http://www.theoldglobe.org.

La Jolla Playhouse is continuing its production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" through Jan. 3, 20...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:07