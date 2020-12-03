December's theater calendar: what to see from home

Jefferson Mays portrays Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol" now playing at La Jolla Playhouse.

Available throughout the holidays, watch San Diego's finest theater from the comfort of your favorite chair.

Continuing through Dec. 13, "No Way Back" stars Jessica John in a one-woman stellar performance now playing at The Roustabout Theatre. For tickets, visit http://www.theroustabouts.org.

Continuing through Dec. 31 at The Old Globe Theatre, "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" streams in conjunction with KPBS Radio 89.5. Tickets are available at http://www.theoldglobe.org.

La Jolla Playhouse is continuing its production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" through Jan. 3, 20...