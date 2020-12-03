December's theater calendar: what to see from home
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 4:47pm
Available throughout the holidays, watch San Diego's finest theater from the comfort of your favorite chair.
Continuing through Dec. 13, "No Way Back" stars Jessica John in a one-woman stellar performance now playing at The Roustabout Theatre. For tickets, visit http://www.theroustabouts.org.
Continuing through Dec. 31 at The Old Globe Theatre, "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" streams in conjunction with KPBS Radio 89.5. Tickets are available at http://www.theoldglobe.org.
La Jolla Playhouse is continuing its production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" through Jan. 3, 20...
