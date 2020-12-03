Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA announces show winners

 
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 4:56pm

watercolor

Village News/Courtesy photo

Best of Show winner "I Love Sunflowers," a watercolor by Shirley Calvert, packs a punch of nature's color range.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association's The Gallery is currently exhibiting the 2020 Holiday Open and Small Works Show.

This exhibit had a total of 12 ribbon winners and 10 small works honors bestowed by noted multimedia artist and judge Carol Zaleski whose statement clearly indicates her extensive background: "I am a mixed media artist moving from collage and painting and back again.

My work is constantly changing, and my paintings are a reflection of the way I see the world. "

As a lifetime member of FAA, Zaleski has been a director of a Chicago ad agency, a juror for the San Diego...



