FAA announces show winners

Best of Show winner "I Love Sunflowers," a watercolor by Shirley Calvert, packs a punch of nature's color range.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association's The Gallery is currently exhibiting the 2020 Holiday Open and Small Works Show.

This exhibit had a total of 12 ribbon winners and 10 small works honors bestowed by noted multimedia artist and judge Carol Zaleski whose statement clearly indicates her extensive background: "I am a mixed media artist moving from collage and painting and back again.

My work is constantly changing, and my paintings are a reflection of the way I see the world. "

As a lifetime member of FAA, Zaleski has been a director of a Chicago ad agency, a juror for the San Diego...