Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Stan Popovich
Special to Village News 

Find a good mental health counselor

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 5:59pm



Many people have a difficult time in finding an effective mental health counselor. Just like everything in life, there are good counselors and not-so-great counselors. The key is to find one who will help you solve your current mental health problems. If you do not know what you are looking for or where to start, then here are a few ideas in how to find a good mental health counselor.

Talk to your doctor or primary care physician.

Your medical or family doctor is a great source in finding a good counselor. Explain to your doctor your problems and they can put you in the right direction in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:28