Keep your family, pets safe when using generators during power outages

SACRAMENTO – As California continues to recover from wildfires, the Federal Emergency Management Agency urged everyone who experiences a power outage to be safe when using portable generators.

Do not use generators inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep them outside of your living spaces and away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come inside. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that could kill you, your family and your pets.

Be sure to check on your family and neighbors who may be using generators to...