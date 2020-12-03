Rainbow CPG hears presentation on nutrient reduction and street improvement project

San Diego County’s Department of Public Works is planning a project whose primary purpose will be to reduce nutrient discharge into Rainbow Creek and which will also provide improvements to some Rainbow roads. The Rainbow Community Planning Group learned about the project, Nov. 18.

The presentation was a nonvoting item although, after the design is complete, DPW will return to the planning group for a formal recommendation. The presentation was provided by Amanda Parra, who is a project manager in DPW’s Capital Improvement Program Division.

“It’s very important for our community,”...