Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E partners with CARB and other Calif. utilities to offer customers up to $1,500 off electric cars

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 5:54pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric and other California electric utilities are teaming up with the California Air Resources Board to offer the California Clean Fuel Reward, a point-of-sale incentive of up to $1,500 for the purchase or lease of any eligible new battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle from a participating automotive retailer.

Since Nov. 17, customers are now able to purchase an eligible vehicle from an enrolled retailer and receive an instant reduction in the purchase price.

“This new incentive program will help put zero-emission vehicles within the reach of more res...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020