SDG&E partners with CARB and other Calif. utilities to offer customers up to $1,500 off electric cars

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric and other California electric utilities are teaming up with the California Air Resources Board to offer the California Clean Fuel Reward, a point-of-sale incentive of up to $1,500 for the purchase or lease of any eligible new battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle from a participating automotive retailer.

Since Nov. 17, customers are now able to purchase an eligible vehicle from an enrolled retailer and receive an instant reduction in the purchase price.

“This new incentive program will help put zero-emission vehicles within the reach of more res...