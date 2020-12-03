Silvergate Fallbrook among top senior living communities in the nation

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook announced it has been selected as a 2021 Caring Star for service excellence in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation's top site for senior care reviews.

"We strive daily to provide high-quality care and services for our residents, and this award validates our delivery on that promise," Patricia Martinez, executive director of Silvergate Fallbrook, said. "Silvergate is unique in the area because we have more than 30 years of experience in caring for seniors. The longevity of our staff, our hands-on local owners...