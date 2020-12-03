The benefits of crossword puzzles

FALLBROOK – Crossword puzzles are one of the most popular pastimes in the world.

Crosswords are square grids made up of white- and black-shaded squares. The goal is to fill in all of the letters to form words and phrases that work both vertically and horizontally. The grid varies based on the country of origin. Certain grids also have 180-degree rotational symmetry so that the pattern appears the same if the paper is turned upside down.

Historians are uncertain about who created the world’s first crossword puzzle, although it is believed to be something that originated in the 19th or ea...