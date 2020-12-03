Antique engine museum displays American history in action

Down the road from Fallbrook, the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista is a real jewel of history to visit and to share with friends, family, and kids of all ages. It is a great Disney e-ticket in my opinion, for those of you who remember them.

It is a museum of days gone by, with displays of mechanical ingenuity in crafts associated with the early days of the American farm and rural communities that helped build our great nation.

The focus on this period is from the early 1800s up to the 1900s, in an era gone by, and offers something for everyone to experience and learn at this m...