Fallbrook and Rainbow join others in opposing the SDCWA controversial water plan

$5 billion dollar project would have no benefit for Fallbrook and Rainbow

FALLBROOK – Over the objections of most water agencies in the San Diego region, including the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District, the San Diego County Water Authority has decided to continue pursuing a controversial $5 billion water project that would be paid for by the region’s water customers.

The project, known as the Regional Conveyance System, would result in significantly higher water bills for Fallbrook and Rainbow ratepayers, yet would provide no benefit to them.

“I’ve seen a lot of water projects proposed over my decades in this industry...