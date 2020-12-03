Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Firefighters knock out blaze on West Fallbrook St

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 6:37pm

charred home

North County Fire/Village News courtesy photo

Flames charred a home on West Fallbrook Street Sunday night, Nov. 29. North County Fire Capt. John Choi said the damaged structure is a former commercial building that has been converted into a residence.

After some effort, firefighters in Fallbrook were able to extinguish a fire Sunday night, Nov. 29, at a residence on West Fallbrook Street.

The fire, which broke out at 8:05 p.m. at a commercial building that had been converted to a home just west of Main Avenue, left two occupants with some smoke inhalation injuries but killed no one, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

According to Choi, the fire engulfed an area underneath the home's front decking and threatened to extend to the main home. Firefighters were forced to crawl underneath the building to knock out the flames, he said.

The...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:59