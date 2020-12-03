It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

The donated star featured on Main Avenue is meant to bring holiday cheer to Fallbrook.

Although the season will look a little different this year, Fallbrook residents have been able to come together and find safe ways to celebrate the holidays. These celebrations include the reverse Christmas Parade as well as a donated star sign featured on Main Avenue.

After learning about the reverse Christmas Parade this year, long-time Fallbrook resident Roger Boddaert wanted to find a way to contribute and help the community celebrate. Boddaert decided to donate one of his own possessions to be placed on Main, a beautiful Texaco star sign from the 1930's.

"I had to do something," he s...