Take a book and leave a book at the free little library

Free books? A local Fallbrook resident marks the first year of the opening of her free little library, in which anyone can come by and get a book or give a book at her outside bookcase.

Kathaleen Quinlan, who has lived at her current residence in Fallbrook for the past 52 years, first saw the idea of a little library from her niece five years prior.

She had loved the idea but didn't know how she'd be able to make it work, due to the lack of sidewalks and street lights.

"Three years ago, I injured myself and I had had an injury many years ago on my left ankle, but I snapped a bone in my foot...