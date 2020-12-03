Village News launches OpenDoorMall.com for local businesses

Shop locally from the comfort of home

This week, Village News has launched a new e-commerce site, http://OpenDoorMall.com to help local merchants weather the storm with COVID-19. The marketplace is available 24/7, allowing anyone to shop Sunday, Monday or after midnight. There are presently over 20 stores with more joining daily.

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has affected many local businesses and restaurants. They have been as flexible and adaptive as possible under current safety guidelines. Local retail shops have stocked their shelves and are decorating to get ready for the holidays, even with reduced numbers allowed in th...