Judge reapproves emergency order blocking Georgia from wiping or resetting voting machines

The federal judge overseeing attorney Sidney Powell's election lawsuit in Georgia issued a temporary restraining order late Sunday night, Nov. 29, declaring that election officials were barred from wiping or altering Dominion voting machines used in the November election.

The emergency order was the third issued in so many hours over Powell's lawsuit seeking an emergency order to see "voting machines be seized and impounded immediately for forensic audit by plaintiffs' experts."

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr. overturned his first order when defendants argued that the machines were n...