Chamber offers holiday activities

FALLBROOK – For anyone looking for something to do for the holidays, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce can help with that. Its Holiday Treasure Hunt has begun. Participants can pick up their Book of Clues at the chamber office, 111 S. Main Ave. and solve each clue by visiting the participating businesses in the Friendly Village.

When they return their completed books to the chamber office, they will be entered into a special drawing. This fun activity, which goes until Dec. 23, is designed to help people discover Fallbrook and support local businesses. The whole family can participate to...