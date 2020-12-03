Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chamber offers holiday activities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 3:21pm



FALLBROOK – For anyone looking for something to do for the holidays, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce can help with that. Its Holiday Treasure Hunt has begun. Participants can pick up their Book of Clues at the chamber office, 111 S. Main Ave. and solve each clue by visiting the participating businesses in the Friendly Village.

When they return their completed books to the chamber office, they will be entered into a special drawing. This fun activity, which goes until Dec. 23, is designed to help people discover Fallbrook and support local businesses. The whole family can participate to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:05