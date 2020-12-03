CWA vote entitlement percentage down for Rainbow MWD, FPUD, Camp Pendleton

The San Diego County Water Authority board meeting Thursday, Nov. 19, approved the 2021 weighted vote allocations for SDCWA member agencies and the weighted vote for the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the Fallbrook Public Utility District and U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton will decrease from the agencies’ 2020 vote entitlements.

The Rainbow Municipal Water District will have a 3.923% share of the CWA weighted vote during calendar year 2021 board meetings. Rainbow had a 3.975% share during 2020. FPUD’s share dropped from 2.275% to 2.256%. Camp Pendleton’s weighted vote decli...